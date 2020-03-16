NewsSouth Africa

2020 Simola Hillclimb Postponed

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaring a national state of emergency last night over the Coronavirus pandemic the organisers of the Simola Hillclimb have announced that the event will be postponed to later in the year.
 
It was due to take place from the 7th to the 10th of May with an estimated 17,000 people likely to attend.

“We are naturally very disappointed to have to move the event to later in the year, but the health of our employees, sponsor staff, competitors and their support crew, fans, suppliers and the general containment of the virus is the most important issue to consider at this time,” said the organisers via a statement.   
 
“We will obviously monitor the situation as it develops in the country, but it is our intention to run the event later in the year when this becomes sensible, safe and possible. We believe that this would be the outcome that most of our stakeholders would like to see happen.” 

