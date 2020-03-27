ExoticSpotSASouth Africa

#ExoticSpotSA Week 13 2020

By Zero2Turbo

Lockdown is happening so please expect the content to slow on both the website and social media channels. We will do our best to keep things ticking over so please bear with us. For the next few weeks, we will be cutting the total spots down to 20 as getting 25 high-quality shots will be very tough with NO cars driving around. We may even cancel it altogether if it gets worse.

Related Posts

Bugatti 3D Prints Titanium Exhaust Covers

‘The New Guy’ Could Result In You Being Stuck In…

Highlights for the 13th week of 2020 are; black Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Brabus Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé, Onyx Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, purple Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Mansory Mercedes-AMG G63 and this epic looking BMW M850i with full AC Schnitzer kit.

You might also like
News

Bugatti 3D Prints Titanium Exhaust Covers

News

‘The New Guy’ Could Result In You Being Stuck In Your Lamborghini…

News

Hockenheim Silver BMW M2 CS Filmed In Detail

News

G-Power G8M Bi-Turbo Takes BMW M8 Competition To 808 HP (603 kW)

News

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2020 Postponed

News

Lamborghini’s Track-Only ‘SVR’ Sounds Glorious In New Teaser Video

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us