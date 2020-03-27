ExoticSpotSA Week 13 2020

Lockdown is happening so please expect the content to slow on both the website and social media channels. We will do our best to keep things ticking over so please bear with us. For the next few weeks, we will be cutting the total spots down to 20 as getting 25 high-quality shots will be very tough with NO cars driving around. We may even cancel it altogether if it gets worse.

Highlights for the 13th week of 2020 are; black Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Brabus Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé, Onyx Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, purple Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Mansory Mercedes-AMG G63 and this epic looking BMW M850i with full AC Schnitzer kit.