Goodwood Festival of Speed 2020 Postponed

By Zero2Turbo

Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the most incredible motoring experiences on earth but the safety of fans, drivers, team members, volunteers and staff is the most important which means this year’s Festival has been postponed.

In 1993, the first Festival of Speed marked the return of motorsport to West Sussex after a gap of nearly forty years. Now, every year, hundreds of cars take to the Goodwood Hill, bringing together the world’s greatest cars, bikes and motorsport legends past and present.

“Over the last few weeks, we have been working together with everyone involved to understand the viability of the Festival of Speed going ahead in July. Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus threat and not knowing whether the situation will have significantly improved by then, we sadly need to postpone the Festival of Speed in July,” said The Duke of Richmond.

