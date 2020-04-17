ExoticSpotSASouth Africa

#ExoticSpotSA Week 16 2020

By Zero2Turbo

Thanks again for the continued support with the submissions this week unfortunately with the lockdown being extended, we will likely be stopping this post until the lockdown is lifted. We don’t want to post poor quality content and am sure you all understand.

Highlights this week are; beautiful Aston Martin DB11 shot, new and old Audi R8 V10 Spyder, Ferrari 488 Pista, BMW M5 First Edition, Jeep Trackhawk, the only TVR Cerbera in SA and this awesome Audi Q8 Lumma Design CLR 8S with a sneaky McLaren 720S in the background.

