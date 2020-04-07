HOFELE HE Cabriolet Is A Mini-Maybach Looking Mercedes-AMG E53

HOFELE was scheduled to bring five cars to the cancelled Geneva Motor Show and this creation, known as the HOFELE HE Cabriolet was due to be the main attraction.

As you should be able to tell, it uses the Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet as a starting point but elevates it to a point where it looks like a mini-Maybach.

On the exterior, you will find a Royal Peacock Blue metallic paint job complemented by a modified front bumper with chrome surrounds for the side air intakes and piano glossy black accents in the middle.

Chrome elements have been added to the sides, spanning from the front fenders all the way to the rear bumper.

Wrapping up the cosmetic changes on the outside is a set of turbine forged 21-inch alloy wheels finished in high-gloss sliver.

Inside the Cabriolet receives ‘Magnolia’ Nappa leather contrasted by the ‘Royal Blue’ trim added to the top end of the dashboard, steering wheel, seat piping, door cards and other elements.

No tuning has taken place so the 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six and starter-alternator system delivers 429 hp (320 kW) and 520 Nm of torque. The EQ unit adds 22 hp (16 kW) and 250 Nm of torque allowing the mini-Maybach to hit 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds.