Mansory Offer Subtle Ferrari 812 Superfast Softkit

Mansory and ‘subtle’ are not generally mentioned together but they now have an offering for the Ferrari 812 Superfast which is extremely subtle compared to what they do offer.

It has been called Mansory Softkit 812 Superfast and as you will notice, it receives a few carbon fibre modifications to give it a distinct new look.

The styling package includes a bunch of carbon-fibre exterior pieces that can be ordered with a matte or glossy finish, including a front lip, splitter, bumper extensions, air outlets, and a rear diffuser with LED brake lights.

Beyond the carbon bits, the only other visual changes are a set of black, Y-spoke wheels and smoked taillights. More subtle edits can be seen on the front bumper, side fenders and rear, where the Ferrari logo and some of them replaced with the Mansory crest.

The tuner did not state if the engine was tinkered with but that’s nothing to complain about as the stock 6.5 litre naturally-aspirated V12 makes 789 hp and 718 Nm of torque already. With a top speed of 340 km/h and a zero to 100 km/h time of 2.9 seconds, you are not exactly left deprived of performance.