Mercedes EQS To Get Range-Topping AMG Version With Over 600 HP

Mercedes-Benz will be launching their most ambitious electric model to date with the EQS saloon and now we have learned that an AMG version is in the pipeline with more than 600 horsepower.

The EQS is set to go on sale in 2022 and will offer unparalleled levels of accommodation and luxury in the electric car ranks, thanks to its flat floor and clever battery packaging.

It was previewed by the Vision EQS concept (seen below) last year and will be sold alongside the more traditional seventh-generation S-Class.

Autocar has learned that Mercedes-AMG is set to enter the volume-production electric car ranks with a version of the EQS. According to one high-ranking Mercedes engineer, it will have reserves to equal those of the existing Mercedes-AMG S63, which is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine. This suggests that the range-topping AMG EQS, will get well in excess of 600 hp and 890 Nm from a dual-motor set-up.

The new model will have even more potent acceleration than the standard EQS, which Mercedes already claims has the potential to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds.