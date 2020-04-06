Tesla Has Received Over 600,000 Cybertruck Preorders

Just like the ‘bullet-proof’ window, the Tesla Cybertruck broke the internet when it was revealed in November last year and immediately amassed a seriously impressive number of preorders.

No one knows what the finished product will look like but as of March 30, 622,000 individuals had pre-ordered the radical-looking truck.

Some very basic number crunching suggests 372,000 of these orders have come through over the past four months resulting in an average of 3,000 preorders every day. That is pretty substantial if you ask us.

This is not a regular large deposit preorder as Tesla has set up a non-binding ordering system that requires you to make a completely refundable $100 deposit. That has certainly helped the manufacturer attain very high numbers but you can bet that a huge percentage will not end up making the final purchase.

The Cybertruck is scheduled to be released in late 2021 for the single-motor RWD version. The dual-motor all-wheel and the tri-motor versions will be released in late 2022.