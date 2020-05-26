2020 SA Festival of Motoring Cancelled

Messe Frankfurt South Africa confirmed that this years Festival of Motoring would be cancelled which was scheduled to start on the 21st of August.

“In light of the ongoing uncertainty around COVID-19 and its impact on the industry and the economy at large, we thought it in the best interest of all stakeholders that we postpone the event to 2021,” said Joshua Low, managing director of Messe Frankfurt SA.

“We have been engaging with the industry over the past two months and the view is that they would like to support the event and would aim to do so in 2021,” explained Low.

At this stage, new dates have not been confirmed for 2021 but we should expect it to be around the same time.

“We have exciting new initiatives planned for the 2021 event. These include the introduction of the SA biking fraternity, enhanced activations and displays for electric vehicles, trendy lifestyle content, a charity ride and other ‘motor-tainment’ elements to ensure we broaden the appeal of the event and make it a fun-filled day for all visitors,” Low said.