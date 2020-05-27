DMC Reveal 820 hp (611 kW) Ferrari 812 Superfast “Spia”

German tuner DMC, had great success with the Ferrari F12berlinetta “Spia” package so it was a matter of time until we saw something offered for its successor, the 812 Superfast.

Before we talk about the aerodynamic kit we need to mention that the performance package cranks the naturally aspirated V12 up to 820 hp (611 kW) which pushed the top speed to about 350 km/h. The tuner states that this increase in power is partially achieved in combination with the new Titanium Exhaust which produces a “brutal sound”.

The carbon fibre body kit not only gives the car a whole new look and a lot more presence but also improves stability at high speeds. The front fascia is refined with a prominent bumper splitter, which not only extends the car, but also features it’s own air channels. If you wish, you can add carbon fibre canards which can also be painted to match the car. At the back, you will notice a 599XX-style spoiler which works nicely with the newly designed rear diffuser.

Wrapping up the package is a set of 21″/22″ rims which are forged and therefore lighter than the standard 20″ wheels and can be finished in either Midnight Black or any other finish that the exclusive clientele sees fit.

The first car is planned to be finished in what DMC call Starshine Blue which is a deep gloss version of Modena’s Azzurro, mixed with metallic glitter.

It’s worthwhile to mention that DMC guarantees again no visible damage by using their components, the car can be, at any time, be returned to the OEM look, which can be very useful when selling.