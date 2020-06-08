Aston Martin Confirm More DBX Variants In The Works

The orders are streaming into Aston Martin for their first-ever SUV, the DBX and now an announcement has been made to confirm a few more of their plans for this new platform.

The announcement was made as part of the firm’s first-quarter financial report, in which new executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said that the launch plan remains on track despite shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stroll said: “With St Athan reopened safely last week, I’m extremely pleased that the DBX remains on track for deliveries in the summer and has a strong order book behind it extending into 2021.

“Based on these successful initial orders for the DBX, we plan to unveil future derivatives starting from 2021.”

It is no secret that the manufacturer has spent a lot of money on this new platform and then intend to cover more bases with the possibility of a sleeker, more coupé-like DBX and a stretched, seven-seat variant.