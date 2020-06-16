Donkervoort D8 GTO JD70 Revealed, Able To Pull 2G In Corners

Dutch automaker Donkervoort has already teased their road-legal D8 GTO JD70 and now the car has officially been revealed and it is a serious piece of kit.

They claim it is “the first 2G super sports car” meaning the D8 GTO JD70 is capable of exceeding 2G of lateral acceleration in hard cornering. The most impressive part is that it can achieve this on regular road tyres apparently.

We would hardly call the Nankang AR-1 Competition-spec tyres ‘regular’ as this is what is fitted as stock to the go-kart-like creation but this is still rather impressive.

Power comes from the superb 2.5-litre five-cylinder from Audi which delivers 420 hp (313 kW) in this setup. Power goes to the rear wheels via a close-ratio Tremec five-speed manual so the purists will be ecstatic to handle the cog swapping themselves.

It weighs just 700 kg thanks to the prolific use of carbon fibre so you will be lighting up tracks around the world. Donkervoort says this car pulls over 1G on acceleration, reaching 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds, 200 km/h in just 7.7 seconds and flat out it will hit 280 km/h.

Just 70 are slated for production so it will be an extremely rare machine to see even at a race track. If this is something you need to add to your collection, you better act fast as Donkervoort says that half of them are already spoken for.