#ExoticSpotSA Week 26 2020

By Zero2Turbo

Its back petrol heads! Lockdown restrictions are easing up which means owners are getting out and about and of course all you passionate people out there are seeing more to snap.

To start off we will limit the weekly shots to 20 and when things get back into the full swing of things, we will reassess.

Thank you all for the effort you take in sending the shots through to us.

Highlights for the week are; Blue Lamborghini Huracán EVO, BMW X6 M Competition, Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster Novitec, orange McLaren Senna, TVR Tuscan and this magnificent manual Murcielago.

