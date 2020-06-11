Revenant Automotive Gives Aston Martin Vantage A Nose Job

Aston Martin joined the large grille trend with the introduction of their new Vantage in 2018 and although it was not offensive like some other grilles, it did not escape criticism.

Revenant Automotive can now offer a solution to those who want something a little more subtle upfront.

Pricing will depend on the configuration done to the bumper as you can opt to have the new bumper with the smaller grille completely made out of carbon fibre, but of course, that will come at a cost.

Is this an improvement on the Vantage design or not?