The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Looks Seriously Fast

Bugatti is still testing and tweaking the track-honed Chiron Pur Sport and they have finally given as a morsel of footage of the hypercar in action.

As expected, it looks fast, very fast with Sven Bordhorst behind the wheel of the 1,479 hp (1,103 kW) Molsheim machine.

Mr Bordhorst works at Bugatti as a chassis setup engineer and is testing the car to the limits of its handling dynamics. The aim is to improve the vehicle even further and to tune the chassis, steering and dampers even more precisely.

The rear end breaks out slightly into a controlled drift, the tires start to squeal. Sven Bohnhorst reacts with lightning speed, countersteers briefly and keeps his foot on the accelerator. Drifting – with a smile on his face.