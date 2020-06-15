CrashNews

Yellow Lamborghini Aventador S Rear Ends Another Yellow Lamborghini Aventador S

By Zero2Turbo

Two Lamborghini owners in Singapore will need to dig into their pockets to have their V12 bulls repaired after a collision last week.

SG Road Vigilante on Facebook states one of the Aventadors was stopped at a light when the other rear-ended it. In other words, this could have been avoided very easily if the driver was just paying attention.

The post added that one of the cars had recently been seen on a dashcam “driving recklessly”.

As the incident happened, both owners hopped out and removed their license plates before the vehicles were towed away.

7jun2020sembawang road#SKW27Y yellow lamborghini aventador S was involved in an accident. previously caught on…

Posted by SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Sunday, June 7, 2020
