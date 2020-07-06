6 Dangers To Look Out For When It Comes To Your Car’s Paint

Your car’s paint job is responsible for your car its aesthetics as well as it protects the structural components from its exposure to harsh environments. Most of the car’s body is made from steel products, which can weaken over time along and too much exposure to heat, water, and other elements outside. It is important to take appropriate care for your car’s paint and be wary of harmful elements that can degrade its integrity.

Here are some of the things that could prove harmful to your car’s paint.

Bird Droppings

Bird excrements are not only an annoyance to car owners; they’re also harmful to the car’s paint job if left uncleaned. These substances are highly acidic, and when they dry out, they stubbornly stick to the paint. So it’s best not to leave this mess alone, as soon as you can, wipe it off with a wet cloth soaked with a mild cleaner. Don’t rub them in as solid particles in the droppings like seeds may scratch the surface.

Food and Other Beverages

Food stains and beverages like soda and coffee that spills on your car can be harmful to the paint job. They have high acidity levels that are harmful to the paint compound and can promote corrosion. Food and drinks that contain sugar also leave a sticky residue that can be a chore to cleanout. Make sure to properly remove the stain before it causes long term damage to the paint.

Dirty Wash Cloth

Even if your washing and cleaning your car, your good intention of wiping off stain and dirt can be damaging to the paint if not done properly. A dirty washcloth with dried dirt and debris can cause scratches to the paint. If unsure of how to properly do it, you can go online to find the best way to wash a car without scratching the paint, that way you can be sure you’re protecting your car’s exterior when you do your washing. The use of microfiber towels is one way of drying off your car or a leaf blower to get rid of moisture in the nook and crannies.

Sun Exposure

Direct sunlight can damage your car’s exterior over time. The UV light can damage the paint, just like your skin. Make sure you invest in a safe and enclosed garage to park your car or use a car cover to protect it from direct exposure. You must also be careful when putting on your car cover as debris on your car can scratch it.

Debris

Debris and dirt can scratch your car’s paint when accumulated over time. When it gets wet with rain, it can be acidic and can be corrosive to the car’s paint. So the next time somebody writes “clean me” written in the dirt, your car is long overdue for a good washing.

Brake Fluid

Some brake fluids are not silicone-based, and these types can act as a thinner to your paint. To be safe, be careful when working with this fluid around your car. If some do spill out on the exterior, use a cloth to absorb the fluid without spreading it out. Then clean the spot with water and shampoo to get rid of all its traces.

Of course, it is impossible to avoid all of these things as they are around us, but doing the proper maintenance procedures can help sustain its integrity. A car’s paint job can raise its value if you decide to sell it in the future, and even if you don’t, it would certainly hurt its appeal if you have scratches and cracks on your paint.