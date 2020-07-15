720 HP (537 kW) Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Is Official

The last time we saw the dark side of Mercedes-Benz was 2014 with the SLS AMG Black Series but now we have the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series ready to demolish circuits around the world.

As expected, it makes use of a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and yes, it pumps out a full 720 hp (537 kW) to the rear wheels. It’s not the familiar 4.0-litre mill, however. The rumours of a flat-plane-crank V8 were true, and as such, the internal changes are enough for Mercedes-AMG to call this a new engine, complete with a new internal designation of M178 LS2.

Peak power is delivered between 6,700 and 6,900 rpm, with a redline of 7,200. It creates 800 Nm of twist that starts at 2,000 rpm and stays consistent through 6,000 rpm.

All this grunt translated into some proper performance thanks to the reinforced seven-speed DCT gearbox swapping cogs in milliseconds. Zero to 100 km/h will take just 3.2 seconds 200 km/h will come by in less than nine seconds. Top speed is ‘only’ 325 km/h but that is not the purpose of this beast.

As you can see it sports a dramatic aero package borrowed heavily from the AMG GT3 and AMG GT4 race cars. The grille is bigger and you get a manually adjustable splitter. The hood and fenders gain big vents to aid both cooling and aerodynamic efficiency. At the back, there is a new rear bumper with a double diffuser and a massive two-piece spoiler up top. The upper portion of the wing can be adjusted electronically by up to 20 degrees, with both wings offering manual adjustments as well.

Yes, of course, the wings are made from carbon fibre and the material is extensively used in the GT Black Series. Items such as the roof and rear hatch, as well as the transmission mount and even the front sway bar, are made from the stuff.

Inside you will know you are driving the Black Series as it sports the AMG Performance steering wheel, along with orange or silver contrasting trim for the interior. Standard-issue staggered 10-spoke wheels measure 19 inches in front, and 20 inches at the rear, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R MO tires that were specially customized for the Black Series.

We will update you with regards to local availability and pricing as soon as Mercedes-Benz South Africa distribute this information.