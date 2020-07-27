Carlex Design Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Is Certainly Not For Everyone

Carlex Design has taken on the customization of the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro and it seems they have taken inspiration from Ed Hardy and the tattoo-style phase from the 2000’s.

The exterior does not indicate that much has changed inside the car as it wears a dark green brushed paint and sits on a new set of “tapering rims”.

Take a look inside and you will either love it or hate it. We are the latter as this style does not suit a car like the GT R Pro.

Craniums with wings appear on the seat cushions, backrests and even the door panels. Roses and a paisley pattern are also part of the design.

The rest of the cabin including the seatbelts features dark green leather that matches the colour of the exterior.

As a reminder, the GT R Pro shares the 4.0-litre V8 from the GT R which means the twin-turbo unit delivers 577 hp (430 kW).