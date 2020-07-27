NewsTuning

Carlex Design Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Is Certainly Not For Everyone

By Zero2Turbo

Carlex Design has taken on the customization of the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro and it seems they have taken inspiration from Ed Hardy and the tattoo-style phase from the 2000’s.

The exterior does not indicate that much has changed inside the car as it wears a dark green brushed paint and sits on a new set of “tapering rims”.

Take a look inside and you will either love it or hate it. We are the latter as this style does not suit a car like the GT R Pro.

Related Posts

All The Colours Available For The Mercedes-AMG GT Black…

BMW X3 M Competition vs Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Acceleration…

Craniums with wings appear on the seat cushions, backrests and even the door panels. Roses and a paisley pattern are also part of the design.

The rest of the cabin including the seatbelts features dark green leather that matches the colour of the exterior.

As a reminder, the GT R Pro shares the 4.0-litre V8 from the GT R which means the twin-turbo unit delivers 577 hp (430 kW).

You might also like
News

All The Colours Available For The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

News

BMW X3 M Competition vs Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Acceleration Is Close

News

Mercedes-AMG One Buyers Offered Exclusive GT Black Series ‘P One Edition’

News

720 HP (537 kW) Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Is Official

News

Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series Leaked

News

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Nüburgring Lap Time Rumored

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us