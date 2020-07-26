Common Causes of Road Accidents You Need to Be Aware Of

Every single day, we put our lives on the line behind the wheel of a car. It may not seem like a dangerous activity, having been normalized and repeated, but there are still risks involved. As a general rule, most people are safe due to the crash tests and evolving technologies in the auto industry. But even then, there are situations and severe accident-prone conditions that can put you and your loved ones at risk. Texas has some pretty safe driving conditions compared to other states. The issue is the drivers.

It’s a common saying across the Lone Star State that people tend to drive either too fast or too aggressively. With that in mind, here are some of the most common road accidents you need to be aware of next time you turn the ignition.

Distracted Driving

Distracted driving is the number one reason for car accidents. The amount of damage done by people just not paying attention is astronomical. For years, San Antonio Auto Accident Lawyers have been seeing a steady rise in cases where the people behind the wheel were engaged in another activity aside from driving. Some people were eating, others were putting on makeup. The biggest one, by far, is texting. We can’t seem to get off of our phones. It’s got our eyes permanently glued to the next tweet or the next like.

Our little dopamine spikes, for some reason or another, is more important than road safety. It’s important that we keep our attention and eyes on the road. Put the phone away.

Sleepy Driving

Another common cause is being sleepy. There’s no doubt that the United States works longer and harder than most other first world countries. Our long hours and ruthless work culture make it, so most of us are stuck doing things that are the opposite of stimulating. Because of this, the majority of people on the road, whether it’s first thing in the morning or after a hard day at work, are sleepy. Who hasn’t caught themselves dozing off on the road?

This is an incredibly dangerous situation to be in. Unfortunately, there’s no easy fix. One can only be aware of it happening. Bring coffee.

Speeding

Speeding is a problem in Texas. There’s a level of bravado that comes with having to be the biggest and the fastest. Everybody acts like they’re the king of the road. Just look at the “Texas” editions trucks that sell out every year. We all know that Hemi isn’t for hauling bricks. Because of the recklessness of the driving population, thousands of individuals needlessly die on the road. That’s not to say one should drive like a grandma. But during rush hour? Stick to the conditions of the road.

Be mindful of the highway loops that cars have families in them. It may be hard to extend that kind of courtesy, especially since driving is such an individualistic activity. But everyone has to share the road. It doesn’t matter how much horsepower you’ve got under the hood. Everyone has to be aware of their surroundings. There is no tweet, like, or engine sound worth the risk of harming another.