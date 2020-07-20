Mercedes-AMG One Buyers Offered Exclusive GT Black Series ‘P One Edition’

Mercedes-AMG finally took the covers off their most track-focused creation ever called the GT Black Series and if you have bought the AMG One hypercar, you have the option of adding a special edition GT Black Series to your collection too.

It has been dubbed the ‘P One Edition’ and has apparently been launched as a ‘peace offering’ to the AMG One customers who are becoming impatient with the delays to their hypercar delivery.

Three photos have emerged on the Mercedes Fans forum showing what is believed to be the special P One Edition and it looks like they have used the Petronas (2020 F1 livery) colours as inspiration.

As a reminder, the range-topping GT packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo flat-plane crank V8 and yes, it pumps out a full 720 hp (537 kW) to the rear wheels.