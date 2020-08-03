News

Mercedes-AMG C63 Black Series Gets Angry New Rendering

By Zero2Turbo

Mercedes-AMG cars have a substantial presence in regular form but when they receive the Black Series treatment, they become serious head-turners.

The Black Series badge is reserved for the wildest creations the company dares to build which are usually accompanied by a massive price tag, sensational performance, and a towering rear wing worthy of an F1 car.

Related Posts

Menacing Performmaster Mercedes-AMG G63 Pushes Out 805 HP…

Refreshed Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupé Pricing For South…

Recently we saw the covers come off the maddest machine yet, the AMG GT Black Series and as you have all seen it ticks all the boxes of the Black Series recipe.

A few years back there were rumours about a possible C63 Black Series coming to life but since this is no longer happening, we can only drool over renderings. CarLifestyle on Instagram recently gave it a bash and we can’t help but wonder why the AMG folk never took the sexy coupé to the Black Series level.

You might also like
News

Menacing Performmaster Mercedes-AMG G63 Pushes Out 805 HP (592 kW)

News

Refreshed Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupé Pricing For South Africa

News

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Price Expected To Be Double The GT R Pro

News

Carlex Design Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Is Certainly Not For Everyone

News

All The Colours Available For The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

News

BMW X3 M Competition vs Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Acceleration Is Close

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us