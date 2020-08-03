Mercedes-AMG C63 Black Series Gets Angry New Rendering

Mercedes-AMG cars have a substantial presence in regular form but when they receive the Black Series treatment, they become serious head-turners.

The Black Series badge is reserved for the wildest creations the company dares to build which are usually accompanied by a massive price tag, sensational performance, and a towering rear wing worthy of an F1 car.

Recently we saw the covers come off the maddest machine yet, the AMG GT Black Series and as you have all seen it ticks all the boxes of the Black Series recipe.

A few years back there were rumours about a possible C63 Black Series coming to life but since this is no longer happening, we can only drool over renderings. CarLifestyle on Instagram recently gave it a bash and we can’t help but wonder why the AMG folk never took the sexy coupé to the Black Series level.