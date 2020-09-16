NewsVideo

Ferrari Portofino M Revealed Packing 612 HP (456 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

Ferrari held a virtual launch event today for its customers where the refreshed Portofino was revealed and now they have made it official for the rest of us.

As the title suggests, the new Portofino is called the Portofino M (which stands for Modificata) and now packs a Roma matching 612 hp (456 kW) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) of torque.

Besides the extra power, the facelifted Portofino has been blessed with eight-speed dual-clutch transmission from the Roma which is derived from the gearbox used in the SF90 Stradale.

This means the Portofino M can sprint to 100 km/h in 3.45 seconds and will do 200 km/h from a standstill in just 9.8 seconds.

Related Posts

Ferrari Roma Appears Much Faster Than Claimed

Ferrari GTC4Lusso Production Comes To An End

As you can see, the design has barely changed so it is still a very good looking car but surely the customers would want something that looks a little different too if they are to upgrade to this?

Inside you will find a Manettino dial with five positions, including a new Race mode that “focuses mainly on maximizing driving pleasure and fun behind the wheel.” To enhance the car’s GT nature, Ferrari is offering new optional features, including ventilated and heated seats along with a variety of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Portofino M will be followed by the end of the year by another world debut promised by Ferrari. The identity of the model has not been disclosed, but it could be an amped-up variant of the 812 Superfast considering we’ve recently seen plenty of spy shots with prototypes testing.

You might also like
News

Ferrari Roma Appears Much Faster Than Claimed

News

Ferrari GTC4Lusso Production Comes To An End

News

F40-Inspired One-Off Ferrari Reportedly In The Works

News

BMW M8 Competition Faster Than a Ferrari 488 Pista to 60 MPH

News

Ferrari Roma Pricing for South Africa

Crash

Ferrari F40 Crashed In Australia Potentially on Test Drive

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us