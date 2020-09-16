Ferrari Portofino M Revealed Packing 612 HP (456 kW)

Ferrari held a virtual launch event today for its customers where the refreshed Portofino was revealed and now they have made it official for the rest of us.

As the title suggests, the new Portofino is called the Portofino M (which stands for Modificata) and now packs a Roma matching 612 hp (456 kW) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) of torque.

Besides the extra power, the facelifted Portofino has been blessed with eight-speed dual-clutch transmission from the Roma which is derived from the gearbox used in the SF90 Stradale.

This means the Portofino M can sprint to 100 km/h in 3.45 seconds and will do 200 km/h from a standstill in just 9.8 seconds.

As you can see, the design has barely changed so it is still a very good looking car but surely the customers would want something that looks a little different too if they are to upgrade to this?

Inside you will find a Manettino dial with five positions, including a new Race mode that “focuses mainly on maximizing driving pleasure and fun behind the wheel.” To enhance the car’s GT nature, Ferrari is offering new optional features, including ventilated and heated seats along with a variety of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Portofino M will be followed by the end of the year by another world debut promised by Ferrari. The identity of the model has not been disclosed, but it could be an amped-up variant of the 812 Superfast considering we’ve recently seen plenty of spy shots with prototypes testing.