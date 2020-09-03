Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Coming In November With 800 HP AMG S73e To Follow

Mercedes-Benz took the covers off the most advanced Mercedes ever, naturally being the new S-Class but what else can we expect from this line?

British magazine Autocar has learned the official premiere for the luxurious Maybach version is scheduled to take place in November. Unsurprisingly, the extra-long sedan will premiere at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China where the Maybach brand has been enjoying great success since its reintroduction a few years ago.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will be the only version to make use of the silky smooth 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine which is rumoured to output the same 621 hp (463 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque.

We are most interested as to what the folks from Mercedes-AMG will come up with from the latest S-Class and word on the street suggests we should see two AMG variants arrive at some point. Sadly none of these will make use of the V12 but this should not matter too much as we will reportedly see an S63e and S73e.

Both are said to combine a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 with a rear-mounted electric motor, which will allegedly develop 134 hp in the S63e to enable a combined output of nearly 700 hp. The top dog will employ a 201 hp specification of the electric motor for a grand total of 805 hp.

Both of these models are apparently in the final development stages already so we won’t have to wait too long to cast our eyes over these impressive machines.