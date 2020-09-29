This McLaren Speedtail Paintjob Costs Over R2 Million

The McLaren Speedtail is the fastest McLaren ever made with a top speed of 250 mph (402 km/h).

Deliveries of the 1,055 hp (787 kW) Speedtail started in February this year and with all 106 units sold out long before that, you will need to pay a pretty penny to get your hands on one of these.

Supercar Blondie recently caught up with an example to share some of the coolest (and most expensive) features of this spaceship-like creation from Woking.

Pricing for the Speedtail starts at around $2 million and as always at this level, the customization options are pretty much endless.

This example from Dubai sports a pulverized diamond paint job that will set you back $130,000 (approx. R2.2 million).

Under the frunk you will also find a gold-plated set of Snap-On tools.

So the price tag can become rather astronomical rather quickly and as you will find out in the video below, this McLaren Speedtail (the second off the production line) is for sale for just under $4 million.