Brabus Rocket 900 “One of Ten” Revealed With 888 HP (662 kW)

Brabus and Mercedes-AMG cars go together like lightning and thunder and their latest offering goes like lightning and most certainly brings the thunder.

The latest model to be upgraded is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé 4MATIC+ and the changes are both significant and impressive in equal measure.

Welcome the Brabus ROCKET 900 “One of Ten” which as you guessed is a limited edition and it packs 900 PS (888 hp; 662 kW).

To start with, they increased the displacement of the the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 to 4.5-litres which includes a special precision-balanced billet crankshaft with a stroke increased to 100 millimetres. In addition to that, they have installed two special Brabus high-performance turbochargers which feature a larger compressor unit than the factory production components and a special core assembly with reinforced axial bearing. This most certainly generates extra heat so there is also an integrated carbon ram-air intake system on either side of the radiator grill. There is a new stainless-steel exhaust system and to cope with the gargantuan power boost the ECU has been recalibrated.

The four-door will now pump out 888 hp (662 kW) amd 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft) of torque but torque has been limited to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) to protect the drivetrain. This allows the monster to sprint to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in just 9.7 seconds. Top speed is limited at 330 km/h which makes one of the fastest and most powerful four-seat coupes in the world.

As you can see the exterior is not exactly stock and is quite possibly the most intimidating package we have seen for the GT 63 S.

The widebody kit, which widens the car by 7.8 cm, is crafted from carbon-fibre and lined with kevlar which mean the changes are light and strong. These changes are not just for looks either as the design team went into the wind tunnel to develop the multi-piece carbon rear wing and rear diffuser.

In true Brabus style, the sky is the limit for your interior customization.

Wrapping up the package is a set of high-tech forged wheels available in 21 and 22 inches.

At €435,800 (approx. R8,3 million) the ROCKET 900 is far from a bargain, but there will only be ten built and each will be bespoke to the customers’ desires.

It is no track weapon, but it might just be the ultimate daily driver. One thing is for sure, not much will be passing the Brabus ROCKET 900 on the Autobahn.