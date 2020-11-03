Get a Free Aston Martin DBX When You Buy A New York Home (Apartment)

Aston Martin is no stranger to partnering with other industries for collaborations so it comes as no surprise that the Gaydon manufacturer and renowned architect Sir David Adjaye have paired up for an exclusive offering.

Five luxury New York homes (apartments) will be gifted with a bespoke Aston Martin interior design and will be located on the 59th and 60th floors at 130 William in New York City.

If you choose a unit with two or three bedrooms, you can ask for one of the rooms to be converted into a racing simulator room complete with the Aston Martin Curv Racing Simulator.

Each home features an expansive outdoor loggia spanning the entire length of the residence and comes fully furnished with unique visual elements, accessories, and furniture from the Aston Martin Home Collection by Formitalia.

If you drop the dough on one of these five luxury units, you will also be given an Aston Martin DBX for ‘free’ which can be fully customizable in collaboration with the architect to match the look and feel of your multi-million dollar home.

Of the five homes, two are penthouses at $10.5 million and $11.5 million. The other three homes cost from $3.98 million to $10 million.