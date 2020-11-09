McLaren Speedtail Crashed At Fuji Speedway in Japan

Japan will reportedly see just three out of the 105 units of the McLaren Speedtail to be built but now seems they might only see two after one had a shunt at the Fuji Speedway in Japan this weekend.

The owner of this brand new Speedtail brought his hybrid supercar to have a bit of fun on the famous race track located near Mount Fuji. Luckily and most importantly, the driver and passenger got out of the wrecked car safe and sound but judging from the photo, the expensive Woking creation will need some serious work to get back to showroom condition.

How it happened is not known exactly but talk on social media suggests the track was a little damp and the hypercar was still getting some heat into the rubber.

The Speedtail’s owner was able to continue the event by hopping behind the wheel of his Senna, so we shouldn’t be feeling too sorry for him…