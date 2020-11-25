Rolls-Royce Black Badge Models Get Neon Paint Offering

When Rolls-Royce revealed the Black Badge variants, the entire car was murdered out and looked extremely sinister.

Now though, the company is doing the exact opposite with these models by offering a new ‘Neon Nights’ paint selection adding a trio of eye-catching colour options to the Black Badge trim for the first time.

Each unique shade is inspired by nature. The Lime Rock Green draws its inspiration from the Australian green tree frog. The Eagle Rock Red mimics an evergreen tree native to Hawaii and the Mirabeau Blue comes from a species of exotic butterfly Native to central and South America.

“Neon Nights is a vibrant trilogy of Rolls-Royce Black Badges, whose inspiration comes from nature,” the company notes. “The newly developed Bespoke paint is applied to the Black Badge variants of Wraith, Dawn, and Cullinan – the darker and edgier ‘enfants terribles’ of the Rolls-Royce family.”

Each hue brings matching interior accents while the Rolls-Royce “Technical Fibre” trim wears a unique illuminated accent on the passenger-side dash said to depict “the distortion of artificial light with speed.”

So if you are keen on splashing some dough on a vividly painted Rolls, you will have to live in the US of A as it is only available at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars of Rancho Mirage, California.

Those living outside of the States will eventually be able to get their hands on them, but the company says that it will produce only three additional examples of each colour for other global markets.