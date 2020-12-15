Driving Tips: Riding The Clutch Explained

What is The Meaning of Riding the Clutch?

Riding the clutch means that the clutch must be in between fully depressed a.k.a clutch plates disengaged and fully released a.k.a clutch plates engaged. The execution of riding the clutch depends on every driver and each circumstance.

Here are some events when you can ride your clutch:

TRAFFIC JAM

Riding the clutch is best when you are stationary in traffic. This is true, especially when the car in your front is continuously moving backwards and forwards. The driver of that car is holding the car by riding the clutch. This move is not dangerous provided that riding the clutch is done appropriately. If you are in a stationary position during the traffic, you must pull the handbrake. If it took for a longer period, you must take a shift into neutral.

LONG DRIVE

The perfect moment to ride the clutch is all throughout your driving. It is a better idea to drive while resting and keeping your foot on the clutch. If you are not using the clutch for a few minutes, then it’s a good idea to remove your foot and let it rest on the floor.

MASTERING HOW TO DRIVE

The first thing that every aspiring manual driver needs to calibrate is the clutch bite point while practicing the overall clutch bite control. Navigating the clutch bite point is the best method to avoid stalling the car when driving. Once the student driver gained confidence with their capacity to find the clutch bite point and to control it, they are ready to ride the clutch. It should also be taught that this method is advantageous in many ways.

Why Does My Leg Stiff When Riding The Clutch?

Actually, being overweight is a common cause of leg stiffness based on this analysis by Total Shape. If you feel heavy legs while riding the clutch, maybe there are certain body conditions that you need to understand.

Feeling heavy legs for the first time drivers is totally normal and expected. Legs may feel weighed down, stiff, and fatigue even for a week. If you are not a new driver and experience leg stiffness from time to time, it may be a sign of a certain condition.

It is important to determine the cause to find the best treatment. There are also some useful home remedies to find relief from some symptoms. The pain that you feel in your legs may vary depending on the severity of your symptoms. It is highly recommendable to consult your doctor to make a full diagnosis.

Below are some causes of leg stiffness:

Being Overweight or Obese

If your weight is heavier than normal, it could influence several other illnesses that cause leg fatigue. Having extra weight can give more pressure on the joints, muscles, and tendons. This happens when a person drives or stands for long periods throughout the day.

An overweight person with a daily routine that requires sedentary movement might also have blood circulation problems. This activity can also worsen the heaviness in the legs. Being overweight is a risk factor for other illnesses such as high blood pressure and diabetes. Losing weight may help reduce symptoms and you can find out here for more.

Restless Leg Syndrome

RLS or restless leg syndrome often causes an involuntary feeling in the legs that is shaky, jittery, and numb. The basic relief is to keep your legs moving from time to time. It is also good to tap your feet and massage them a bit.

Final Thoughts

Riding the clutch is a useful method when you are driving a manual vehicle. It has a lot of benefits when done correctly and responsibly. It is also common to experience leg stiffness when riding the clutch. Always consult your doctor if the pain won’t easily go away.