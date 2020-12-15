This McLaren Speedtail For Sale Is Asking More Than Double The Base Price

The McLaren Speedtail is a special creation from Woking and with just 106 units ever to leave the factory, getting your hands on one will be pretty difficult.

If you desperately want one and money is no object, you are in luck as this example is currently up for sale in Germany but don’t think you will be paying anywhere near the $2.25 base price.

In fact, the listing is asking for €3,990,000 (approx. $4,8 million) which is comfortably more than double the price given by the manufacturer.

As you can see, it does seem to be a rather high spec with a seriously eye-catching paint scheme. Starting at the front, you will find a dark shade of green metallic, but along the doors, this colour begins to gradually shift into a darker green and morphs into gloss black right at the rear. It is quite clear the original buyer wanted it to stand out as it received a host of bright orange accents on the front splitter, side skirts, wheels spokes, and an accent line around the rear diffuser.