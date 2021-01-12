NewsVideo

This Bugatti Divo Paint Job Reportedly Cost R15 Million

By Zero2Turbo

Popular YouTuber TheStradMan recently managed to join his friend to take delivery of his very special Bugatti.

For starters, it is a Bugatti Divo which makes it one of just 40 units worldwide. The owner of this Divo, who owns some other very special Molsheim creations, decided to go to town on the spec. According to the YouTube cover shot the intricate paint job cost the owner an additional $1 million (approx. R15 million).

Related Posts

R280 Million Bugatti Divo Trio Delivered In California

VW Not Selling Lamborghini or Ducati, Audi To Control…

If this is accurate, that could make it the most expensive paint job in the automotive world. It is not that hard to imagine such an astronomical price tag when the Divo base price sits at €5 million.

The Divo has been named the Ladybug and when you watch the video you can see exactly why.

To refresh your memory, the Divo is powered by an 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine making 1,479 hp (1,103 kW) and 1,600 Nm (1180 lb-ft) of torque. This enables the beast to deal with the 100 km/h sprint in just 2.4 seconds and go all the way to a top speed of 380 km/h (236 mph).

You might also like
News

R280 Million Bugatti Divo Trio Delivered In California

News

VW Not Selling Lamborghini or Ducati, Audi To Control Bentley

News

Bugatti Exhibiting The R280 Million La Voiture Noire In Molsheim City Centre

News

Bugatti Shows Off Bolide Concept Capable Of 500 km/h and 5:23 Nürburgring Lap

News

Bugatti Chiron Sport “Les Légendes du Ciel” Edition Revealed

News

Bugatti CEO To Take Charge Of Lamborghini (Again)

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us