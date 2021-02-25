2022 Land Rover Defender V8 Debuts With 518 HP (386 kW)

We knew it was coming we just did not know when it would be made official but ladies and gents, the Land Rover Defender V8 is here.

Available in either 90 (two door) or 110 (four door), the Defender V8 is fitted with the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 that makes 518 hp (386 kW) and 625 Nm (461 lb-ft) of torque. This is sent through an eight-speed automatic gearbox which allows the Defender V8 90 to sprint to 100 km/h (96 mph) in 5.2 seconds and run to a top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph).

To cope with this extra grunt, the Defender V8 has larger-diameter anti-roll bars for reduced body roll while the electronic active rear differential gains a yaw controller for improved cornering. There is also a new Dynamic driving setting for the Terrain Response system that sharpens the throttle response and stiffens the suspension.

Want to know when you are looking at the Defender V8 on the road? Well if you see the rear, you will immediately notice the quad-exhaust pipes but if you cannot see the back you will know it is the beefy version by spotting the V8 badge on the sides or the new 22-inch wheels covering the Xenon Blue brake calipers upfront.

Inside you will find Ebony Windsor Leather upholstery with Miko Suedecloth and Robustec accents while Alcantara covers the steering wheel.

The Pivi Pro infotainment system can now be ordered with an optional 11.4-inch screen too which is a nice upgrade over the standard 10-inch offering.

Customers can now choose from three new exterior design packs. The Bright Pack, Extended Bright Pack and Extended Black Pack further extend the personalisation potential of New Defender.

Available on all Defender models, the Bright Pack features a Noble Chrome finish for the front and rear skid plates, plus a Noble Chrome Grille bar and badging. The Extended Bright Pack, adds Ceres Silver to the lower body cladding and wheel arches.

Defender X, Defender X-Dynamic and Defender V8 customers can select the new Extended Black Pack. It provides a Gloss Black finish for the front and rear skid plates, grille bar, bonnet chequer finisher, badging, lower body cladding and wheel arches for a stealthy and purposeful appearance.

Pricing for the New Defender V8 (and XS models) will be confirmed closer to the time of launch in South Africa which will be towards the end of the year.

Defender V8 Carpathian Edition

The exclusive new Defender V8 Carpathian Edition is finished exclusively in Carpathian Grey and is distinguished by a Narvik Black contrast roof, bonnet and, for the first time on New Defender, taildoor. Additional visual highlights include bespoke V8 Carpathian Edition badging finishes, Satin Black towing eyes and distinctive Xenon Blue brake calipers.

The unique exterior is finished with Land Rover’s Satin Protective Film. The recyclable PU-based wrap is applied to external bodywork giving the 4×4 a contemporary semi-matte finish that also protects against everything from car park scratches to off-road bramble rash.