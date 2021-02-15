Zero2Turbo

Ferrari ‘Dino’ V6 Hybrid Engine To Produce 710 HP (530 kW)

By Zero2Turbo
Rendering via CAR Magazine

We know Ferrari are busy developing a new V6 hybrid powertrain and until now, we had no idea what wort of output we should expect.

According to Car Magazine, the 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 will have a bank angle of 120 degrees and will develop 598 hp (446 kW). The internal combustion engine is complemented by an electric motor that belts out 112 hp (84 kW) for a combined output of 710 hp (530 kW).

This new hybrid powertrain will make its debut in a new upcoming model that will be directly competing with the soon-to-be revealed McLaren Artura. Current rumours suggest we may see the Dino nameplate return.

The ‘Dino’ is also expected to get an all-electric mode with a full-electric range of 24 to 32 km (15 to 20 miles).

Source Car Magazine
