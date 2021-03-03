NewsVideo

Ferrari 812 ‘GTO’ To Pack 865 HP (645 kW) and Rev To 10,000 RPM

By Zero2Turbo

We may not know what the official name will be but the hardcore variant of the Ferrari 812 Superfast is coming and we have some juicy new details.

The 812 Superfast makes use of a mighty 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 which delivers 789 hp (588 kW) and 718 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque. According to a new post by Instagram user @812_gto, that could jump right up to 865 HP (645 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft).

What got us even more excited is the fact that it will rev all the way to 10,000 rpm and the soundtrack will come from an even louder exhaust system. If this is accurate, this could be the best sounding Ferrari ever made.

Just like the F12tdf was to the F12berlinetta, the 812 ‘GTO’ will make extensive use of carbon fibre including a larger rear diffuser and a much more aggressive overall look.

According to the post, we can also expect a drop-top (Targa) version which will be produced in even lower numbers than the coupe variant.

If this does not excite the petrol in your veins, then not much will. Lets hope these claims are true!

Screenshot from @812_gto
Comments
