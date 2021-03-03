Next Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Could Hit 100 km/h In 3.3 Seconds

Rendering by X-Tomi Design

We already know now that the next Mercedes-AMG C63 and C 63 S will be losing four cylinders but it will also be substantially faster according to new claims.

The new model is expected to be around 250 kg heavier due to the “fitment of a battery pack and rear-mounted electric motor” but it will have zero effect on the performance of the AMG.

According to CarSales, the new 2022 Mercedes-AMG C 63 will deliver supercar-like pace, with a 3.3 sec 0 to 100 km/h sprint anticipated, which should give it bragging rights in terms of straight-line speed over the Audi RS 4 and BMW M3 Competition.

The AMG M139 engine from the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S delivers 416 hp (310 kW) and 500 Nm, and while that is considerably less than the current C 63 S output of 503 hp (375 kW) and 700 Nm, the electric motor will add another 201 hp (150 kW).

According to overseas reports, the total output will be a properly potent 550 hp (410 kW) and 800Nm.

Active all-wheel drive with Drift mode is standard, as are a nine-speed sport transmission, adaptive suspension and offset tyre sizes (bigger at the back) for better corner-exit traction and into-the-corner front-end grip.

So it seems we are losing four-cylinders and with it an amazing soundtrack but will be gaining an absolute monster to pilot.