Consider These Several Factors in Choosing a Subwoofer for Your Car

Being able to listen to your favorite music while driving can make your journey a whole lot more enjoyable. Unfortunately, there are too few car sound systems that are capable of delivering high audio quality. One of the best ways to improve your car’s sound system is to install a high-powered subwoofer. This is a special type of speaker that is designed to produce bass or low-frequency sounds, and it will add another layer to your sound system’s output in order to deliver a complete music and audio experience. There are various subwoofers available so it is important to know what you are looking for.

To help everyone create the best audio experience, here are some factors to consider when choosing a subwoofer for your car.

1. Size

The size of the subwoofer will determine how loud and low it can be. Furthermore, the folks at AutoGuysLand explain that as a general rule, bigger subwoofers will reproduce bigger, bolder bass as they are able to move significant volumes of air. However, you cannot just choose the biggest subwoofer available as the available space in your car will also determine how big a model you can buy.

Most people install their sub either on their rear parcel shelf or underneath their back seats so make sure you measure this space accurately to check that your chosen sub will fit. The most popular subwoofers are 12 inches in length because they provide excellent sound and are compact enough for straightforward installation.

2. Enclosure

The enclosure is the name given to the box in which the actual subwoofer is mounted. These are the two most common types of enclosure:

Sealed enclosures are perfect for exceptionally deep and tight bass that will not shake your fillings loose. These subwoofers are generally suitable for most types of music.

Ported enclosures allow for better bass extension than sealed enclosures, but lack the depth and accuracy in the low-end frequencies. These subwoofers work best for movies or music with extremely loud bass.

There is another type of enclosure called a bandpass enclosure, which provides the same effects as a ported enclosure. There are also subwoofers that are mounted without enclosures, but these tend to require more complicated installation.

Think about the type of music that you tend to play the most, and this will help you choose the right type of enclosure.

3. Power

When it comes to power rating, you need to pay more attention to the RMS (root mean square) rating than the peak power rating provided, because you will probably use a lot less power than you think. Generally speaking, a higher RMS value equals more powerful bass, lower distortion, and more headroom, and if you have a suitable budget, this is the best place to spend that little extra money. Remember that in order to power your subwoofer, you will need a head unit or amplifier that matches or exceeds its RMS rating.

4. Sensitivity

Looking at a subwoofer’s SPL (sound pressure level) rating, you will be able to figure out its sensitivity. Overall, a higher SPL rating means less power needed to produce high volume, which makes for louder bass and less distortion. If your amplifier or head unit is underpowered, you will definitely want to have a subwoofer with high sensitivity.

5. Frequency Range

In terms of the frequency range, the lower end of the spectrum usually results in clearer and more accurate sounds. However, this frequency range might not correctly reflect the sound that your subwoofer can produce, especially if it is mounted in an enclosure that affects the sound reaching your ears.

6. Impedance

Last but not least, your speakers and amplifier must match in terms of impedance. This refers to the electrical resistance of the subwoofer (measured in ohms), and if you do not keep an eye on it, it can lead to potential fire hazards in your vehicle. If the impedance is unbalanced, the amplifier will either burn out the speakers or shut down the whole system to prevent burning, both of which you want to avoid. Fortunately, impedance is also relatively straightforward, as long as you wire your subwoofer correctly.

For many people, a subwoofer is considered the cherry on top of a car’s audio system, as it can really enhance your listening experience. There are many subs available with different specifications and ratings, so understanding your needs and knowing what to look for is the key to choosing the right one. Follow this guide and keep these factors in mind, and you will be well set to create a quality audio system in your car.