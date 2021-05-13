Mercedes-Maybach S680 Unofficially Revealed With AWD and V12

Thought the V12 in the Merc lineup was dead? Think again as the Mercedes-Maybach S680 has been revealed packing the magic number of cylinders.

Under the monstrous hood, you will find a twin-turbo 6.0-litre delivering 604 hp (450 kW) which helps the Maybach S680 reach 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill in just four and a half seconds. The top speed is electronically capped at 250 km/h (155 mph), not that too many people will need to be chauffeured at that kind of speed.

The V12 S-Class will also make use of an all-wheel-drive system instead of sending all that power to the rear wheels as it did on the old S650.

This new S680 will be one seriously expensive car as it has been listed on the Russian configurator at $374,000 (€310,000). Scared to think what the local South African pricing will be, that is if it comes here.