Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupé Too Much Too Handle On Wet Australian Road

The current-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupé leaves the factory with 375 kW from the well-known 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. All of this grunt is sent to the rear wheels so you need to tread carefully when piloting the German coupé.

Judging by this dashcam footage from Queensland Australia, the AMG plus wet roads proved to be far too much to handle.

The video description confirmed that the “Driver loses control and crashes into the ditch in the middle of Mt Lindsey Highway Browns Plains QLD. Driver walked away uninjured, car, not so much ”

We had to chuckle at one of the comments on the YouTube video. “He planned to visit Browns Plains, but all he got was Brown Stains.”

We are always glad to hear that no one was injured but you can bet the same will not be said for the two-door AMG.

Don’t explore the limits of a car on a public road.