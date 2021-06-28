NewsCrashVideo

Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Destroys Rear Axle While Doing Donuts

By Zero2Turbo

The owner of a W204 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG is in for a hefty repair bill after the V8 sedan suffered some substantial damage in Los Angeles.

The video you see below shows the car burning some serious rubber drifting and doing donuts and very irresponsibly getting very close to parked vehicles and attendees of the car meet. At some point, passengers are seen hanging out of the windows while this was taking place.

At one point in the video, the rear tyre pops and damages the rear bumper but that was clearly not enough of a sign as they slapped on some new tyres and continued to behave like idiots.

This time, however, things were not as ‘smooth’ as the rear left wheel hits a pothole at a terrible angle, throwing the AMG into the air and destroying the wheel in the process.

According to the YouTuber that uploaded this video, the impact broke the rear axle.

