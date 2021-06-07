What Should You Know About Uninsured Drivers

Driving without insurance is one of the silliest things that you can do. This article will outline everything that you should know about uninsured drivers so that you can avoid them, and know what to do when you come across them.

Is Driving Without Insurance Illegal?

Yes, it is. You cannot drive a vehicle in the United States without insurance. You may however be able to drive with third-party insurance in some states. Uninsured drivers still have certain rights if they are involved in an accident, though they will face charges from the police if they are caught driving without insurance. In some places, it is even illegal to own a car without insurance, even if it is just parked on your driveway.

Penalties for Driving Without Insurance

The punishments for driving without insurance vary from state to state. At the very least, you can expect an on-the-spot fine and potentially even have your license revoked if you are a repeat offender. If you are then caught driving without insurance and a license, you might be arrested, fined, and taken to court. Driving without a license and insurance is one of the stupidest things that you can do. If you drive without a license often, you might even wind up in prison.

What If You Are Hit By An Uninsured Driver?

Uninsured drivers are a menace. One of the leading motorcycle accident causes in Texas is reckless and unaware driving. More often than not, reckless and unaware drivers are also uninsured. Drivers who drive without insurance are essentially flaunting their lawlessness. They are a hazard that must be avoided. If you are hit by an uninsured driver, you will need to report them to the police and to your insurance company. It is not uncommon for uninsured drivers to try and get away from the scene of the accident, so you need to take note of their car or motorbike’s registration and vehicle model. If they stop and interact, then take their details, including their name and address.

Who Pays the Damages?

You might still be covered if you are hit by an uninsured driver, provided that they were at fault. If you were at fault, you might be covered for repairing their car and your own car. If you are only insured through a third-party policy, the other driver’s car will be covered, but you will have to pay for your own repairs. With all of that said, the other driver will still face punishment and could have their car seized. If the uninsured party disputes that were at fault, you should waste no time in involving the police. You might also want to gather witness statements if you can.

Third-Party Cover

As has already been said, you will not personally be covered if you have a collision with an uninsured driver. They probably will be, however. Because of this, it is always important that you yourself are fully insured. Having to shell out the cash to pay for your vehicle’s repairs can be a headache, especially when we consider the fact that many people are experiencing financial hardship at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No Claims

If you have an accident in the United Kingdom, while your insurance company investigates who is at fault, you may have to pay out of your excess, and thus, lose your No Claims Bonus. If you can clearly demonstrate that the other driver was uninsured and that it was their fault, then:

You will have your no claims bonus reinstated;

Your excess will be refunded;

You will receive a refund for any premiums paid.

Always Report Uninsured Drivers

If you know somebody who is driving without insurance, be they family or friend, it is your duty to report them. Uninsured drivers can cost people a lot of money. They can also cause themselves a lot of unnecessary trouble. You can report them directly to your local police force, or alternatively, you can report them through email or live chat. You might not want to report them at a time when it is obvious that it was you, as this can cause conflict.

Should You Drive Without Insurance?

Absolutely not. Everything in this article should serve as a reminder as to why you should never drive without insurance. The legal implications that it can have can be far too severe for it to be worth it. If you can’t afford insurance, don’t get in your car. It’s as simple as that.

Driving without insurance is always a bad idea. This comprehensive guide should have explained more or less everything that it is for you to know about driving without insurance. Don’t ever do it.