Aston Martin Reveal 1,140 HP (850 kW) Valkyrie Spider

Customer deliveries of the ‘regular’ Aston Martin Valkyrie are yet to begin and here we already have a new version of the F1-inspired hypercar.

As the title suggests, it is the Valkyrie Spider and although it loses the gullwing doors, it still gets dihedral doors that had to be specifically developed for the Valkyrie Spider. The removable upper panel was conceived to maintain the aerodynamic performance of the fixed roof version while the weight penalty has been limited to an “absolute minimum.”

As expected the powertrain carries over which means it features a 6.5-litre V12 Cosworth built engine that can scream all the way to 11,000 rpm. Just imagine that noise without the roof on.

The V12 internal combustion unit works with a Rimac-developed e-motor, which helps the hypercar deliver a combined output of 1,140 hp (850 kW) to perfectly match the coupe.

Without the roof in place, the hypercar will hit a top speed in excess of 205 mph (330 km/h), while putting the top back on will enable a maximum velocity of over 218 mph (350 km/h).

Production is limited to just 85 units and will come in both left and right-hand drive configurations. That means there is a good chance we will see one in South Africa and according to the rumour mill, we have already secured one order for local soil.

Customer deliveries are slated to commence in the second half of next year and the manufacturer is happy to report the Valkyrie Spider has already generated more customer interest than the planned production run.