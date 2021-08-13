How to Decide Whether to Keep or Replace Your Car

Trying to decide whether to stick with your car or buy a new one? This can be a tricky decision as a motorist as it can cost a lot of money to buy a new car (as well as take time and effort to find one). Sometimes, it makes more sense to buy a new car while other times you should stick with what you have and try to find ways to make it last longer. So, how can you arrive at the right decision?

Work Out the Costs

First, you need to work out the costs of keeping your existing car running against the costs of buying a new car. You will need to total up the running costs of your current car, which could include finance payments, insurance, road tax, fuel and maintenance. You then need to do some research into the costs of a suitable replacement vehicle to see which would cost you more.

Make an Old Car Run Longer

If you find that it makes more sense to try and squeeze a little bit more life out of your current car, there are things that you can do to make it last longer. This can include replacing the tyres, sticking to the servicing schedule and performing regular basic maintenance, such as changing the engine oil, topping up fluids and replacing spark plugs. You may also want to try to reduce your mileage if possible to get as much out of the car as you can before looking to buy a replacement.

Advice for Buying New

If your current car has turned into a money pit and/or it is no longer safe to drive, you will want to replace it with a new car. This can improve your life in many ways and is often worth the cost. You can ease the cost of a new car by arranging a car finance deal, which can make it easier to manage. You can also keep costs down by opting for a car that is cheap to insure and run (keep in mind that you will be covered by the manufacturer warranty as well).

You will also need to make sure that you find a new car that is highly rated and suits your lifestyle. If you have a family, for example, then you will want to look for a new Peugeot 2008 SUV for sale as an excellent family car that will give you many years of happy motoring.

Hopefully, the information in this post will help you to make the right decision as to whether or not to stick with your existing car or buy new. It can be a tough decision and every situation is different, but it is important to consider the costs and practicalities of both to arrive at the right decision.