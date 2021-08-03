Widebody Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 812 GTS Revealed with Eargasmic Exhaust

The Novitec N-Largo range keeps growing and now includes the drop-top V12 from Ferrari we know as the 812 GTS.

Since the tuning firm already N-Largo’d the 812 Superfast, it only made sense to give the open-top owners a similar opportunity.

Just 18 kits will be made worldwide and as usual, they are made from carbon fibre. The front end grows by 7cm while the rear grows but a substantial 14 cm in width.

Naked carbon rocker panels channel airflow and the front and rear facias both receive a complete re-design. Mirror mouldings, a rear spoiler and a rear diffuser complete the look.

Since the wheel wheels have grown so should the wheels so you can now fit a set of Novitec NF 10 NL forged wheels either in 21 or 22-inch sizes.

The GTS sounds spectacular in standard form but you can bet (and we know) that the new Novitec exhaust system will give it an even more hair raising soundtrack (hint watch the videos below).

Apart from the drastic styling changes, there is a significant power upgrade for the 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12. New mapping for the ECU is being programmed using elaborate test bench runs and testing on the racetrack and on the road. With an output of 840 hp (618 kW) and peak torque increased to 751 Nm, the new N-LARGO offers yet further enhanced driving dynamics. With this power hike, the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes a mere 2.8 seconds with the top speed increasing to 345 km/h.

Novitec also offers tailor-made exclusivity in the interior (see purple shot below). The cockpit can be fashioned from leather and Alcantara in any desired colour with utmost precision.