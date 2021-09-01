Common Car Accidents and What You Can Do To Avoid Them

There are few things more terrifying than being involved in a car accident. When an accident occurs due to no fault of your own, you may be able to recoup the money spent on treating your injuries and fixing your damaged car. Whatever the situation is, working with a law firm like Attorney Brian White & Associates, PC is a wise move. With the help of these legal professionals, you can figure out how much compensation you are entitled to, and how to best proceed in getting it.

If you are like most people, you would rather avoid car accidents altogether. This requires adopting certain driving techniques and good habits. If you are looking to avoid some of the most common car accidents, consider the helpful information below.

Rear-End Collisions

More than three million people are injured in car accidents in the United States every year, and many of these injuries come as a result of rear-end collisions. Generally, these types of collisions can cause injuries such as concussions and whiplash.

Avoiding rear-end collisions is possible if you follow a few basic rules, such as always keeping a good distance from the cars in front of you. Following too closely behind another car can be disastrous if the driver in front of you has to slam on their brakes. This is why it’s important to leave at least two car lengths between you and other vehicles when driving on the highway or other busy roads.

Rear-end collisions can also be prevented if you avoid operating a vehicle when you are sleepy, since your response time will be delayed.

Single-Vehicle Accidents

Slamming into a road barrier or skidding off the road in bad weather can be very dangerous and result in a lot of damage to your car as well. Unfortunately, single vehicle accidents are far more common than most motorists realize. One of the main causes of single-vehicle accidents is driving in bad weather. If you don’t have to be out in a rain or snowstorm, you need to stay put to avoid the dangerous driving conditions.

The other main cause of single-vehicle accidents is speed. Always be mindful of how fast you are going and follow the posted speed limit signs – especially around corners and sharp curves. Traveling at a higher rate of speed will make last-minute stops and turns very difficult.

Distracted Driving

Over the past few years, distracted driving accidents have become extremely common. While most people enjoy looking at social media, text messages and alerts on their mobile devices, knowing when to participate in these activities can save lives. Many fatal accidents have occurred as a result of people checking their phones while driving. Taking your eyes off of the road for even a split second can lead to disaster.

Instead of putting yourself and the motorists around you in danger, resist the urge to use your mobile device while driving. If you regularly get phone calls during your commute, invest in a hands-free headset or earpiece if your car is not equipped with hands-free calling. With these modern tools, you can keep both hands on the wheel while fielding any important calls you might receive.

These three accidents are some of the most common ones that can occur when you are behind the wheel. By applying the tips here, you can stay safe and keep those around you safe as well.