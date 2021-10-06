6 Useful Things To Know About Dings And Dents

Dings and dents are a part of our lives. Whether it’s from an accident or because you bumped into something, at one point in your life, you will have to deal with these unsightly marks on your car. And while they can be frustrating, there are some things that you should know about them before taking any action!

What is a Ding or a Dent?

A ding is a small dent. It’s something that you can remove yourself without much hassle and with no professional help needed. A dent, on the other hand, requires some work like Paintless Dent Repair to be done in order for it to go away. If your car door got dented because someone opened their door into yours at a parking lot or garage, then that dent should not be there after you close the door again!

This means that the metal around this area must have been bent inward from pressure from another object so now it needs repair before being fixed properly.

Even though they are both technically known as “dents”, one of them takes less effort than another does to fix or even prevent damage altogether so knowing which type of dents and dings you’re dealing with is the first step to getting them fixed!

How to Identify the Damage

There are a few ways to know what kind of damage you’re dealing with and each one can help you determine the best way to go about fixing it. Here’s how:

If the dent is small enough, fingers might be able to push it out from behind. If your car door got hit by another person who opened their door into yours at a parking lot or garage then that should work!

You just need some time and patience for this method so don’t expect any immediate results. However, there is also a chance that pushing on it won’t do anything because the metal around the area was bent inward too much, in those cases, try using something like an umbrella handle where both ends are fairly flat as opposed to sharp (so no hammers!).

If it’s a ding, you can try using plywood and placing the two dented areas together as if they were touching. Then, put something heavy on top of them so that pressure is applied to help those metal parts melt or move back into place more easily! Just make sure you use some rubber gloves before doing this because there could be sharp edges poking out from where your car got hit which will definitely cut up your hands and fingers!

Oh and also consider having someone else with you just in case things go wrong; better safe than sorry! There are other ways to know what kind of damage you’re dealing with but these methods should do for now since we already went over both types of dents.

Prepare for Potential Problems

No matter which method you choose to use, there are some things that you should take into account before getting started. For example:

If using the fingers or plywood method, be careful when trying to move metal parts around because they might end up breaking altogether if pushed too hard! You can’t really prevent this from happening but at least try not to make it worse than what it already is, only then will your car stand a chance against dings and dents as long as they don’t get any more serious than this!

Also, note that some cars have plastic bumpers instead of metal ones so those won’t work for these methods anyway since we’re discussing soft metals like aluminum and copper here.

If using pressure on top of something heavy, make sure to place that something heavy on top of both dented areas at the same time! If you only do one side, then it will cause uneven pressure which won’t lead to anything good. Oftentimes, this means warping or breaking metal parts altogether so beware before getting started because accidents can happen when trying to fix cars!

When Should You Get Professional Help?

If all else fails, then it’s time to ask for professional help! Most dents are too severe or deep that you’ll need someone who specializes in car repairs because they have the knowledge and tools needed to fix these kinds of problems. That means not sticking your head out into traffic when trying to drive with a dent on your fender.

Make sure those things are fixed first before taking any chances! Also, take note that some people might try using their fists instead of an umbrella handle but this is definitely something you should avoid since punching metal parts isn’t good for either party involved so remember fingers only unless you want bruised knuckles as well as broken metal parts which will require even more money than what fixing cars does already!

Having a ding or dent in your car can be frustrating, knowing how to identify the damage and preparing for potential problems is an important first step. It’s not something you should try to fix on your own without professional help. But if you know what you’re dealing with, there are some steps that can make it easier to deal with dings and dents so they don’t turn into expensive repairs down the road.