Claiming Compensation After a Motor Vehicle Accident: A 7-Step Guide

Car crashes can be devastating since they can lead to severe injuries and property damage. When you are injured in an accident as a result of another driver’s fault, you are entitled to get motor vehicle injury compensation. However, it is not always easy to get the settlement you expect, since the defendant and their legal team can dispute your claim. Here is a 7-step guide for claiming compensation after a motor vehicle accident.

Report the Accident

You must report the incident to the police after ensuring that everyone is safe. The law enforcement agents will attend the accident scene, where they will conduct their investigations to determine the driver at fault. The police will also write a report that should form the basis of your insurance claim. Without a police report, it might be a futile exercise to file a compensation claim, since it may lose credibility.

Seek Medical Attention

After an accident, you must seek medical treatment immediately and get your injuries examined. Some injuries are not immediately apparent soon after the collision, but they can manifest later. This is why you need to visit a doctor, where you will get a medical report. This critical document plays a role in determining the compensation you deserve based on the severity of your injuries.

Hire a Lawyer

It is vital to enlist the services of a professional lawyer when dealing with a claim since they have experience in handling similar cases. An experienced personal injury lawyer can help ensure that car accident injury claims are approved, and they also negotiate a fairer compensation that is more reflective of what you deserve. Your attorney plays a crucial role in helping you gather all the evidence you may need to support your claim. A compensation claim process is usually long, but your legal practitioner can speed up things to ensure the case gets a quick resolution.

Document Everything

You should gather all the necessary evidence you will need to support your case. Without strong evidence, the other party involved can dispute your claim, which can compromise the final settlement to you. Take photos of your injuries and damaged vehicles using your phone. You can also record a short video clip at the accident scene and capture important details that can help prove your case. The information you gather will help determine liability in the crash. Make sure you exchange details with the other driver involved in the accident. Get their personal information which includes name, address, phone number, license number, and their insurance company.

Inform Your Insurance Company

It is essential to inform your insurance company about the vehicle collision, so they can dispatch an adjuster to evaluate the damage to your vehicle. Your insurance provider will need to get all the details about the accident, and they can also advise you on the steps to take when you contend to file a compensation claim. Failure to notify your insurance company on time about the accident can lead to challenges when you file a claim.

File a Compensation Claim

When you have gathered the necessary details, the next step is to file your compensation claim. You can do this by sending a letter of demand to the defendant outlining the purpose of the claim and the total settlement you expect to get. With the help of your lawyer, you should include all your medical records and other expenses related to the accident. In most cases, car accident claims are resolved out of court once the parties involved agree on the settlement. When you reach an agreement with the other party, you can get compensation for medical expenses, economic loss, physical and psychological pain.

Appeal the Decision

When the other party disputes your claim or offers you a settlement below your expectations, you have a legal right to appeal the decision in a court of law. You should consult your lawyer first about the steps to take when you decide to appeal the case. However, you must remember the statute of limitations in your state. You should file a lawsuit within a specific deadline, or else you will lose your legal right to get the settlement you deserve.

A car accident is a horrific experience that can be life-changing. If you are involved in a vehicular collision, you are entitled to get compensation, especially if it was caused by the other party’s negligence. To get compensation for injury and losses suffered, there are certain measures you should take to ensure you comply with the necessary state laws. Following the above measures can help you achieve the settlement you deserve.