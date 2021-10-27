How You Can Extend the Life of Your Used Car

Buying a used vehicle is a great way to save some extra cash if you’re on a budget. However, even with the reduced cost, you still want to make sure that it remains in good condition.

This not only ensures that you get your money’s worth but gives you extra time to save for that dream car you’ve always wanted. It might take some hard work, but it will be worth it in the end.

Below we are going to talk about some tips to help you extend the life of your used car.

Sound interesting? Then keep on reading!

Purchase the right equipment.

The first step you need to follow if you want to take proper care of your vehicle is to make sure that you have the right tools and equipment. Whether it be a diesel oil additive, cleaning supplies, or a new steering wheel cover, investing in the right things will help your vehicle stay in tip-top condition.

Try and keep your garage or shed stocked with all of the essentials. This way, you can quickly fix any issues without having to drive across the town looking for supplies.

Keep it under cover.

Bad weather can cause a lot of damage to a vehicle, so it’s important that you try your best to keep it under cover as much as possible. Utilize your carport and garage, and avoid parking under trees, especially during the fall.

If you don’t have a sheltered area, consider investing in a waterproof cover that can be placed over the top of your vehicle to protect it from the elements. Trust us when we say it really is worth it.

Top off your fluids.

When it comes to vehicle maintenance, topping off your fluids and changing your oil is one of the most regular things you need to do. It’s one of the best ways to prevent engine damage and will keep your vehicle running as efficiently as possible.

A few of the different fluids you’ll need to inspect include:

– Engine oil

– Transmission fluid

– Coolant

– Brake fluid

– Windshield washer fluid

Inspect your tires regularly.

It’s easy to forget about the tires on your vehicle, but they actually need to be checked frequently. Alongside observing the tread depth to ensure they are in good condition, you also must make sure that they are correctly inflated.

As a guide, most vehicles will need their tires changed between 25,000 to 50,000 miles. However, it will depend on your car and where you have been driving. It’s better to get them replaced than face a severe blowout on the road.

Change air filters as needed.

Another area of your vehicle that often gets overlooked is the air filters. Although they may seem unimportant, they are an essential part to check frequently.

Air filters that are dirty and blocked can impact fuel consumption and cause overall poor performance. It’s best to swap them once a year or more frequently if you drive on dirt roads.

Attend your maintenance appointments.

You should already know that it’s vital to get your vehicle regularly serviced. But, it’s typical for used car owners to let it slide longer than it should.

Instead of waiting around, attend your appointments, even if the expense might be irritating at first. It’s better to get any problems identified early on before they become more prominent, or worse, cause an accident out on the road.

Speak to your mechanic about the best times for you so that you can prepare ahead.

Fix small issues before they become worse.

We are all guilty of letting minor issues slide when it comes to our vehicles. However, it might be worth being a little bit more proactive if you want your car to last as long as possible.

That small chip in the windscreen or torn seat cover might seem like a minor issue at first, but before you know it, you’re facing some serious repairs. So fix it early and avoid additional expenses later on. You won’t regret it.

Use high-quality fuel.

Good quality fuel will always be the better option for your vehicle, regardless of whether you drive something new or used. You might not always be able to afford the most expensive gas. However, paying attention to what you fill with will make a big difference in the long run.

Another tip to remember is to avoid filling up at gas stations that you know have been recently replenished. This is because the filling process can stir up sediment that may clog your fuel filters.

Drive carefully.

The above advice is essential in keeping your car maintained, but another of the most critical tips to follow is to make sure that you are actually driving your vehicle carefully. For instance, excessive idling and accelerating too quickly can damage your engine.

Alongside this, reckless driving, speeding, and driving under the influence will put both yourself, other drivers, and your vehicle at risk. You must be safe, smart, and careful at all times.

Keep it clean.

Finally, while you might think that keeping a clean car is purely for looks, washing it regularly can help prolong its life. Getting rid of the dust and debris will prevent any wear and tear while keeping its value as large as possible.

Don’t forget that alongside cleaning the exterior; you want to pay attention to the interior too. A carpet and upholstery cleaner can keep your seats smelling great, and a cleaning gel can get into all of those nooks and crannies.

Final words.

And that’s it! These were some tips to follow that can extend the life of your used vehicle. It might seem like a lot, but by being vigilant, you can keep your car operating for as long as possible.

Just remember to be cautious, drive safely, and don’t ignore your maintenance schedule. The more you treat your car with respect, the more you will be rewarded.