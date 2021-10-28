Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge Packs 592 HP (435 kW) and 45kg Of Paint

Rolls-Royce introduced the Black Badge moniker in 2016 with the Wraith. After that, the Black Badge treatment was handed to the Dawn, the Cullinan SUV and then the Ghost. Now the new Ghost has been given the darker, meaner more powerful treatment and that is because they have been a huge success with as much as 27 percent of all sales being Black Badge models.

Under the hood of the new Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge is the same twin-turbocharged 6.8-litre V12 as in the regular model but it has been tweaked to punch out 592 hp (435 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft). This is coupled to a reworked ZF eight-speed automatic with a “Low” mode (Rolls-Royce jargon for Sport mode) which applies power up to 50 percent quicker and is exclusive to all Black Badge models. Although it is not really their thing, the new upgraded exhaust apparently sounds more aggressive too.

Engineers tweaked the suspension to help reduce body roll and made the steering heftier to help with responsiveness and to make the large Roller feel more dynamic.

The Black Badge version also gets some special high-spoke 21-inch wheels featuring a carbon-fibre barrel that consists of 22 layers of carbon.

What you are looking at is a new deep black paint that Rolls-Royce says is the darkest in the entire industry. It starts with 45 kg (100 lb) of paint, which the company atomizes before applying (twice) to the car, and hand-polishing thoroughly. This process takes three to five hours to complete by hand and results in that impressive depth.

Obviously, Rolls-Royce customers do not all want the same black paint so you have the option of choosing between 44,000 shades as well as two-tone options.

All exterior badges, as well as the Spirit of Ecstasy, are darkened while inside the illuminated “Ghost” motif is replaced with a Black Badge infinity logo instead.