296 HP (221 kW) Toyota GRMN Yaris In Development Says Report

via Drive.com.au

For most people and GR Yaris owners out there, it is a pretty perfect offering as is but if you are wanting a little bit more from your little Rally machine then Toyota might be answering your prayers with a more hardcore GRMN Yaris.

Japan’s Car Sensor reports the GRMN Yaris is being considered for launch within the coming years as a more hardcore, track-focused version of Toyota‘s rally-bred GR Yaris hot hatch.

Prototypes have been spotted already sporting exterior upgrades like front canards, a larger front splitter, aerodynamic elements in front of the wheel arches, and a cooling vent behind the front wheels. There is also a tall rear wing towering over the tailgate, likely intended to reference Toyota’s World Rally Championship efforts.

The Japanese publication suggests the bonnet will be carbon fibre to drop weight and there may be a rear seat delete turning the GRMN model into a two-seater.

Under the bonnet, the 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder will be tuned to push out 296 hp (221 kW) which is the rumoured output of the upcoming GR Corolla.

Car Sensor does not provide a launch date but before we get excited about this, it may not even get the green light for production. We think it will come to fruition but let’s wait and see.